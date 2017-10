AUGUSTA

Sunday at 9:03 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Willow Street.

10:28 a.m., needles were recovered on Myrtle Street.

11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

12:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Noyes Court.

4:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:10 p.m., indecency was reported on Western Avenue.

5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:17 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:29 p.m., simple assault was reported on Washington Street.

8:17 p.m., a traffic stop was performed on Bangor and Linden streets.

8:20 p.m., a 27-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on charges of making an improper left turn and operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Cony Street.

8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.

9:26 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

Monday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

5:15 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Leighton Road.

6:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

CHELSEA

Friday at 9:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road

7:30 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Togus Road.

GARDINER

Friday at 7:05 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Highland Avenue.

10:50 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Winter Street.

Saturday at 1:06 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

Monday at 3:48 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Washington Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 11:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 8:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

2:04 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Ridge Road and Main Street.

Saturday at 11:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

RANDOLPH

Friday at 10:14 a.m., vandalism was reported on Windsor Street.

Saturday at 8:48 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Birmingham Road.

Sunday at 3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:54 p.m., Bryan Quiroz, 33, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

GARDINER

Saturday at 7:35 p.m., Eric H. Nickerson, 49, of Greene, was arrested on a warrant, in the arcade lot.

