LEWISTON — Firefighters put out an early-morning fire Monday at Lepage Bakeries on Lisbon Street.

The fire started in a doughnut machine in the basement, said Lewiston Fire Inspector Paul Ouellette. The fire traveled up three stories through duct work, Ouellette said.

The bakery is not connected to Gov. Paul LePage.

Two sprinkler heads in the locker room activated and were key in containing the fire until firefighters arrived, Ouellette said.

Because Lepage Bakeries is a food business, Ouellette said a state inspector will be involved to determine when the portion of the bakery that was affected by the fire can be reopened.

The Auburn Fire Department assisted with the fire while Lisbon and Sabattus fire departments filled in for Lewiston fire stations, Ouellette said.

Lisbon Street reopened before 7 a.m.

Information from WGME was used in this report.

