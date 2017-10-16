AUGUSTA — Scientists, artists, educators, geologists, and weather forecasters from around Maine will gather from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Maine State Museum, 230 State St., for the annual Maine Earth Science Day. Students and visitors of all ages can find something to investigate in the museum-wide celebration of earth sciences.

The exhibits and hands-on activities cover a wide variety of Earth’s resources and treasures. Topics for exploration include the power of maps, gold prospecting, electricity from the sun and wind, hydrology, Ice Age finds in Maine, soil science, and minerals and gems.

Exhibitors come from throughout the state. In addition to the museum, they include the U.S. Geological Survey, Maine Geological Survey, Maine Geographic Alliance, Hurricane Island Foundation, Maine State Library, Mount Washington Observatory, Challenger Learning Center of Maine, Blue Marble Geographics, Kennebec Rocks and Minerals Club, Sacopee Energy and Climate Activities, USDA Soil Science Division, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Maine Gold Prospectors.

“Over 1,000 students, teachers, and chaperones from throughout the state are already signed up to attend Maine Earth Science Day,” said the museum’s chief educator, Joanna Torow, according to a news release from the museum. “Scientists, mapmakers, collectors, weather forecasting professionals and educators will be here to encourage responsible stewardship of the Earth and show the many ways that earth science affects every aspect of our lives.”

Admission to the museum is free of charge all day. Teachers or parents bringing groups of students are urged to make reservations by completing a reservation online at mainestatemuseum.org.

For more information, call 287-2301.

