The Maine Lightning 12U baseball team finished fifth among 104 entrants at the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament in Cooperstown, New York. It was the highest finish by a Maine team in the national tournament’s 19-year history.

Maine Lightning, with 12 players from the Portland area, won its first eight games by a combined margin of 107-12 before losing 9-5 to Monmouth, New Jersey in the quarterfinals.

Members of the Maine Lightning 12U baseball team, from left to right: front row – Andrew Heffernan, Adam Nason, Johnny Poole, Jack Matthews, Mitchell Ham and Andrew Brewer; back – Nolan Hobbs, Ryan Kolben, Nic Frink, Brady Coyne, Gibby Sullivan and Ben Seguin. Submitted photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The team hit 37 homers in the tournament, led by 10 from Nic Frink of Scarborough, and five each from Ben Seguin of Scarborough and Ryan Kolben of Cumberland.

David Maloney used a 6-iron to ace the third hole on the North Course at Riverside Golf Course on Oct. 11. Don Feeney, Dale Rand and Joe Rand witnessed the 178-yard shot.

Danny Roderick carded a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at the Brunswick Golf Club on Oct. 13. The 185-yard shot was witnessed by Pat Labbe, Jim Merritt and Greg Page.

