AUGUSTA – Maine officials say the invasive brown marmorated stink bug appears to be a permanent fixture in the state now, and residents could see the pests making their way inside homes to avoid the cold weather.

Entomologist Karen Coluzzi with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry tells the Bangor Daily News that a flurry of reported sightings suggests the species has become established in the state.

Coluzzi says the insect won’t bite or cause a rash but will release an unpleasant smell when disturbed or squashed. It is also considered a serious crop pest.

The species was accidentally imported to North America from Asia. The agriculture department asks anyone who spots the insect to take a picture and fill out an online survey.

