A Massachusetts man was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine hydrochloride.

U.S. District Court Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced 35-year-old Anibal Orsini, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, to 188 months in prison with five years of supervised release, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Orsini distributed heroin and other drugs to others who brought them to Maine between October 2014 and August 2016, court records say.

Three Maine heroin dealers, who acquired drugs from Orsini, were arrested as they returned to Maine from Massachusetts sometime between January and July 2015. Undercover officers also purchased drugs from Orsini and his accomplices. Orsini pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2017.

Officers from the Ogunquit Police Department and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency participated in the investigation.

