IN ANSON, Sunday at 10:09 p.m., theft was reported on Valley Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 2:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Zions Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.

12:40 p.m., vandalism was reported on Academy Street.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

5:57 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Scott South 210 at University of Maine Farmington.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 6:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 12:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Intervale Road.

Monday at 1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:49 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on Nichols Street.

Monday at 12:42 a.m., theft was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 3:30 p.m., mischief was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 4:03 p.m., mischief was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

3:19 p.m., a hazmat issue was reported on Russell Road.

4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

6:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Monday at 7:13 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

7:24 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Erica Couture, 33, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Christopher Chase, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:13 a.m., Zackary Ty Strout, 18, of Madison, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence terrorizing.

8:32 p.m., Joseph George Grenier, 31, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 1:02 a.m., Austin Lee Norris, 20, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:06 a.m., Dasha Marie Rodriguez, 18, of Corinna, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and burglary.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:23 p.m., Daniel Douglas Cram, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

