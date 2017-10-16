The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Friday night in Corinth.
Brandon Henderson, 37, of Corinth, was walking south on Route 15 about 7 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by 51-year-old Robert Webb, of Dover-Foxcroft, struck him, according to a statement by Chief Deputy William R. Birch. Webb was driving north.
Henderson died at the scene. Webb is co-operating with police, who are not releasing any additional details pending the outcome of their investigation.