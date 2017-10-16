The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Friday night in Corinth.

Brandon Henderson, 37, of Corinth, was walking south on Route 15 about 7 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by 51-year-old Robert Webb, of Dover-Foxcroft, struck him, according to a statement by Chief Deputy William R. Birch. Webb was driving north.

Henderson died at the scene. Webb is co-operating with police, who are not releasing any additional details pending the outcome of their investigation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.