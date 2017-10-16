MERCER — Authorities are investigating why a Connecticut man veered his car into oncoming traffic Sunday night in Mercer, wrecking vehicles and causing minor injuries for another motorist.

Lawrence Zucof, 65, of Guilford, Connecticut, caused the crash when he entered Mercer Road and went into oncoming traffic with his 2008 Subaru Legacy, according to a news release on Monday from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at 6:36 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Beech Hill and Mercer roads.

A car that veered into oncoming traffic on the Mercer Road caused mayhem for several others. Contributed photo

Police on Monday were still investigating why Zucof veered into oncoming traffic, but don’t consider alcohol to be a factor, according to the release.

Zucof’s car hit the rear driver’s side of a 2005 Jeep Wrangler being driven by Michael Woodman, 29, of Farmington. The impact spun the Jeep out of control, according to the release, causing the Jeep to roll over and then stop on its side in the westbound lane of Mercer Road.

Woodman, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, complained of lower back pain and was evaluated at the scene by emergency responders from Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Zucof, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash, according to the release.

Both cars sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene. Norridgewock Fire and Rescue departments also assisted.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.