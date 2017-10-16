The 15th annual Seth Wescott & Franklin County Chamber Golf Classic was held Sept. 22 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabassett Valley.
Twenty-five teams participated to help raise funds for the Level Field Fund and the Chamber’s David Robie Scholarships.
Tournament results:
• First Place Low Gross: Darling’s
• First Place Low Net: ARC
• Second Place Low Gross: Osgood’s Flooring
Individual accomplishments:
• Women’s Longest Drive (hole No. 12): Deb White
• Men’s Longest Drive (hole No. 18): Mitch Orser
• Closest to the pin (hole No. 3): Kyle Ladd
• Closest to the pin (hole No. 11): Seth Wescott
• Closest to the pin (hole No. 3): Tom Bufalino
Ben Spencer was the winner of the putting challenge event after a putt-off.
Major sponsorships included Coca-Cola of Farmington, Darlings, Dead River Company, Franklin Savings Bank, Poland Spring, Rob Elliott Excavation & Trucking, Skowhegan Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services.
The Rack hosted the lunch and awards ceremony.