The 15th annual Seth Wescott & Franklin County Chamber Golf Classic was held Sept. 22 at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in Carrabassett Valley.

Twenty-five teams participated to help raise funds for the Level Field Fund and the Chamber’s David Robie Scholarships.

Seth Wescott, left, presents a trophy to members of the winning team from Darlings, Adam Orser and Ashley Fifield. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Tournament results:

• First Place Low Gross: Darling’s

• First Place Low Net: ARC

• Second Place Low Gross: Osgood’s Flooring

Individual accomplishments:

• Women’s Longest Drive (hole No. 12): Deb White

• Men’s Longest Drive (hole No. 18): Mitch Orser

• Closest to the pin (hole No. 3): Kyle Ladd

• Closest to the pin (hole No. 11): Seth Wescott

• Closest to the pin (hole No. 3): Tom Bufalino

Ben Spencer was the winner of the putting challenge event after a putt-off.

Major sponsorships included Coca-Cola of Farmington, Darlings, Dead River Company, Franklin Savings Bank, Poland Spring, Rob Elliott Excavation & Trucking, Skowhegan Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services.

The Rack hosted the lunch and awards ceremony.

