A tractor trailer carrying a load of french fries to Florida on Monday night rolled over and crashed on Interstate 95 on the southbound side in Pittsfield, forcing the closure of one lane of traffic, according to state police.

Conor MacDonald, 24, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, was hauling the load of french fries in a 2000 Peterbilt tractor trailer at 5:40 p.m. when he entered a one-lane construction zone and was blinded by the setting sun, according to state police Sgt. Peter Michaud, who was at the scene.

“In order to avoid crashing into a vehicle in front of him he drove the truck into the median side ditch causing the truck to roll where it came to rest on the driver’s side,” Michaud said in a press release.

“None of the load was ejected, however, leaking diesel fuel is being controlled by Pittsfield Fire Department.”

MacDonald was not injured in the crash, according to Michaud.

The state Department of Transportation, state Department of Agriculture, state Department of Environmental Protection, State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and T&W Garage & Wrecker Service of Newport responded to the scene, he said.

State police are asking that motorists use caution when approaching the scene and be aware of the new traffic pattern there, he said.

Michaud said in a telephone interview from the scene just before 8 p.m. that he expects I-95 south to be down to one lane for about two more hours.

