The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m., lunch will served at noon followed by a brief business meeting.

The program will be “3-D Potpourri or Things You Haven’t Seen Yet” with Roger Richmond, professor of architecture at University of Maine, Augusta.

On view will be 3-D photography from welding sparks to the Panama Canal and more. The group will walk to the Cony High School theater for this presentation.

Lunch will cost $7 and an RSVP is required by calling Jackie McNeill at 622-2419 by Oct 22.

