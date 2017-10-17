BANGOR — Gov. Paul LePage rejected federal funding for training unemployed workers, contrary to his administration’s denials.

The U.S. Department of Labor released correspondence between LePage and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta following a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Bangor Daily News reports that LePage wrote that he “will not participate” in a wasteful system and said his letter serves “to notify you that Maine is no longer participating.”

Acosta later urged him to reconsider and warned that rejecting $9 million in funding through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act could force some career centers to close and put services at risk for 50,000 people seeking help.

Three regional boards manage much of the federal funding. LePage has sought to have it managed by a single board.

