The Vassalboro United Methodist Church will offer residents free, slightly used or new winter clothing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the church, 614 Main St., in Vassalboro.

Donations of coats, boots, pants, sweats, insulated underwear, sweaters, mittens, etc. in all sized would be appreciated.

For more information, call 616-9558 or 968-2127.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.