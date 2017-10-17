AUBURN — The driver of a Honda Civic was killed instantly when the car struck the back of a tractor-trailer on Washington Street about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A passenger in the car was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries, according to Deputy Chief Jason Moen. The names of those involved were not released Tuesday night pending family notification.

Moen said the northbound truck was turning left into Ness Oil. The truck driver was not injured.

The accident occurred shortly before the northbound and southbound lanes come back together, south of the rotary, close to B&M Auto Repair, 257 Washington St. south.

Traffic was diverted from the northbound lane.

