AUGUSTA — A Ducks Unlimited Kennebec Valley Chapter fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Le Club Calumet on West River Road. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The event will feature raffles, live and silent auctions with multiple gun raffles, all to be drawn that night, collectible artwork, decoys, sculpture and waterfowl-related items will be offered as well as the works of many local artisans.

Tickets, which include a one-year membership, cost $55 per person, $85 per couple; $35 Greenwing (DU members younger than 21).

For tickets, call Barry Mower at 623-2758 or George Diplock at 623-2947.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.