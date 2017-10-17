A local man has been indicted on federal bank robbery charges in connection with a hold-up last year at Camden National Bank in Manchester.

Clinton Richard Damboise, 41, who has addresses in Belgrade, Chelsea, and Readfield, already had been charged with robbery and theft in state court and has other pending charges, including three burglaries and a felony theft charge.

CLINTON DAMBOISE

The federal indictment was handed up Oct. 11 by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

By the next day, Damboise was in custody after being arrested in a hotel in Southington, Connecticut.

And while arrest warrants issued in state court were listed as executed, it appeared that Damboise has been held out of state since then.

He is not yet scheduled for arraignment on the indictment, which accuses him of taking money “by force, violence, and intimidation” from an employee of Camden National Bank, which is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. A defense attorney had yet to be listed.

The robbery charge carries a penalty of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000 or both.

According to an affidavit filed at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, a suspect entered the bank at Western Avenue and Pond Road and demanded money. He told a teller, “This is a robbery, not a joke,” gesturing to his waistband and patting his coat, saying he had a gun.

He got $3,179 from the bank and fled in a teal green or blue Mustang.

Detectives from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office identified Damboise as a suspect after viewing video footage of the robbery, the affidavit says, and talked to one of his acquaintances in Manchester. That person told them Damboise had stopped by earlier and said he knew police were looking for him and that “he may rob a bank.”

Damboise also faces burglary and theft charges resulting from a series of break-ins from Aug. 28 to 31, 2016, in Rome and Belgrade.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

