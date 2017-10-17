Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, has resigned from his position amid allegations that he sexually harassed a producer of one of the company’s most high-profile shows.

An Amazon Studios spokesman on Tuesday confirmed Price’s resignation. It follows his suspension by the company last week.

Isa Hackett, a producer on “The Man in the High Castle,” described the 2015 encounter Thursday in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. She told the outlet that she was ready to talk about the “shocking and surreal” episode after bombshell reports detailing sexual harassment and assault allegations made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I think women inspire each other. I feel inspired by the other women who have been far braver than I am, who have come forward,” Hackett said. “I hope we all continue to inspire each other and ultimately create change.”According to Hackett, Price and she had been promoting the “The Man in the High Castle” at Comic-Con in San Diego and ended up in a cab together with another Amazon executive who has since left the company. Hackett told the Reporter that Price relentlessly propositioned her.

Once they all arrived at their destination, an Amazon staff party, Price loudly said “anal sex” in her ear as she talked with other executives, according to Hackett. “We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Reporter. “We expect people to set high standards for themselves; we encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved.”

Hackett is the daughter of Philip Dick, whose work forms the basis of “The Man in the High Castle.” The tech news website Information reported in August that Amazon.com investigated an allegation that Price made unwanted sexual remarks to Hackett.

Soon after Hackett’s interview with the Hollywood Reporter published, Amazon announced that the executive was on a leave of absence. A representative added: “We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with the Weinstein Co.”

