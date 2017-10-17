The Kennebec County Regional Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste and unwanted medication collection will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Winslow Public Works Complex, 135 Halifax St. in Winslow

The Kennebec Valley Council of Governments and participating towns have retained Environmental Projects Inc. to process and dispose of household hazardous waste from area residents. These items include paint, gas, motor oil, pesticides, cleaners, pool chemicals, TVs, computers and unwanted medications, as well as other materials that are difficult to get rid of and could potentially harm people and pets.

KVCOG, in partnership with area police departments, will concurrently host the 10th annual pharmaceutical collection, with the goal of keeping discarded medications and controlled substances out of the water table, lakes and rivers and also voluntarily removing these from homes where they can lead to accidental poisoning, theft or abuse.

Residents of Belgrade, Benton, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Sidney, Waterville and Winslow must register to participate, fees may apply. F

or more information, contact your town office or solid waste department.

