AUGUSTA
Monday at 8:20 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gannett Street.
9:08 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Ward Road.
11:00 a.m., an attempt to locate was performed at locations around the city.
1:14 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Boothby Street.
1:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
2:07 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
3:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Stone and East Chestnut streets.
3:44 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bennett Street.
4:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on State Street.
4:27 p.m., a 36-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on having dogs at large, after an investigation was performed on Murray Street.
4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:05 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services, after theft was reported on Western Avenue.
5:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.
7:05 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
10:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.
10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.
Tuesday at 5:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
GARDINER
Oct. 11 at an unspecified time, a 48-year-old Rome man was issued a summons on a charge of felony theft by unauthorized taking, for an incident that happened in May in Edgecomb.
Monday at 11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gudrun Drive.
HALLOWELL
Monday at 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.
MONMOUTH
Monday at 3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Berry Road.
RANDOLPH
Monday at 4:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
WINTHROP
Monday at 7:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Metcalf Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Monday at 1:49 p.m., Nathan C. Poland, 36, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant after a traffic complaint was made on Eastern Avenue.
8:39 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of property after an investigation was performed on Union Street.
PITTSTON
Monday at 4:36 p.m., Bruce Allen Thornton, 39, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Webb Road.