AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:20 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gannett Street.

9:08 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Ward Road.

11:00 a.m., an attempt to locate was performed at locations around the city.

1:14 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Boothby Street.

1:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

2:07 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

3:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Stone and East Chestnut streets.

3:44 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bennett Street.

4:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on State Street.

4:27 p.m., a 36-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on having dogs at large, after an investigation was performed on Murray Street.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:05 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services, after theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

7:05 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.

Tuesday at 5:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

GARDINER

Oct. 11 at an unspecified time, a 48-year-old Rome man was issued a summons on a charge of felony theft by unauthorized taking, for an incident that happened in May in Edgecomb.

Monday at 11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gudrun Drive.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Berry Road.

RANDOLPH

Monday at 4:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

WINTHROP

Monday at 7:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 1:49 p.m., Nathan C. Poland, 36, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant after a traffic complaint was made on Eastern Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of property after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

PITTSTON

Monday at 4:36 p.m., Bruce Allen Thornton, 39, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Webb Road.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.