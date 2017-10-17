AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:20 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gannett Street.

9:08 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Ward Road.

11:00 a.m., an attempt to locate was performed at locations around the city.

1:14 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Boothby Street.

1:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

2:07 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

3:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Stone and East Chestnut streets.

3:44 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bennett Street.

4:16 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on State Street.

4:27 p.m., a 36-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on having dogs at large, after an investigation was performed on Murray Street.

4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:05 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft of services, after theft was reported on Western Avenue.

5:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

7:05 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

7:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Avenue.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Circle.

Tuesday at 5:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

GARDINER

Oct. 11 at an unspecified time, a 48-year-old Rome man was issued a summons on a charge of felony theft by unauthorized taking, for an incident that happened in May in Edgecomb.

Monday at 11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gudrun Drive.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Second Street.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Berry Road.

RANDOLPH

Monday at 4:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

WINTHROP

Monday at 7:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 1:49 p.m., Nathan C. Poland, 36, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant after a traffic complaint was made on Eastern Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of property after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

PITTSTON

Monday at 4:36 p.m., Bruce Allen Thornton, 39, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Webb Road.

