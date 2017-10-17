WATERVILLE — KVCAP seeks compassionate, civic minded people to volunteer to provide transportation to some of the areas more vulnerable citizens. Training and a mileage reimbursement will be provided. Volunteers must have a safe, reliable vehicle and pass state background checks.

KVCAP provides transportation services to low income, elderly and disadvantaged people throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties. Rides are provided for medical services, work programs, programs for people with special needs, children’s services and a variety of other services that provide valuable assistance to people.

There are a number of buses and vans that help to meet the demand for these services, however the program also relies heavily on the services of volunteer drivers to provide transportation to people in rural areas and to provide off-hour services such as evenings and weekends.

For more information, contact Sandy Burton at 859-1631 or [email protected], or visit kvcap.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.