IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on Savage Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bates Drive.

11:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.

Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:44 a.m., mischief was reported on Ash Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:16 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:57 p.m., theft was reported at Messalonskee High School.

Tuesday at 5:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Cross Street.

5:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Tuesday at 2:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

8:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

8:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:56 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

12:08 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

1:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.

1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

1:44 p.m., theft was reported at Domino’s Pizza on Elm Street.

2:24 p.m., theft was reported at Head of Falls.

2:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:47 p.m., theft was reported on Alden Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.

3:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

4:14 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.

4:14 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Wilkes Street.

5:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:55 p.m., a report of a burglary led to an arrest on Gray Street.

6:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Spruce Street.

7:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

9:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.

Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:42 a.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Christina Gilputbick, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of driving after a suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:01 p.m., Katherine Anne Strysko, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:35 p.m., Zachariah Bertrom Mountain, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

6:22 p.m., Shannon P. Estes, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

7:10 p.m., Daniel Ashley Groover, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:23 p.m., Bonny Sue Gilmore, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of failure to provide a correct name and driving after a suspension.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., Dede Ann Reynolds-Kasevich, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest as well as three warrants.

Tuesday at 2 a.m., Tony James Flidden, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:09 p.m., Eric D. Dillingham, 47, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:34 p.m., Celynn D. Smyth, 34, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of driving with an expired registration.

