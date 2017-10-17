IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on Savage Street.
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.
4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
8:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bates Drive.
11:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.
Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.
IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 10:44 a.m., mischief was reported on Ash Street.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:16 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Carrabassett Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:57 p.m., theft was reported at Messalonskee High School.
Tuesday at 5:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Cross Street.
5:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.
Tuesday at 2:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.
8:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.
8:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10:56 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.
12:08 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
1:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.
1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
1:44 p.m., theft was reported at Domino’s Pizza on Elm Street.
2:24 p.m., theft was reported at Head of Falls.
2:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
2:47 p.m., theft was reported on Alden Street.
3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.
3:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.
3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.
4:14 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.
4:14 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.
4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
5:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Wilkes Street.
5:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.
5:55 p.m., a report of a burglary led to an arrest on Gray Street.
6:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Spruce Street.
7:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.
9:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.
Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:42 a.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Christina Gilputbick, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of driving after a suspension.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:01 p.m., Katherine Anne Strysko, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:35 p.m., Zachariah Bertrom Mountain, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
6:22 p.m., Shannon P. Estes, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.
7:10 p.m., Daniel Ashley Groover, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
11:23 p.m., Bonny Sue Gilmore, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of failure to provide a correct name and driving after a suspension.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., Dede Ann Reynolds-Kasevich, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest as well as three warrants.
Tuesday at 2 a.m., Tony James Flidden, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:09 p.m., Eric D. Dillingham, 47, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:34 p.m., Celynn D. Smyth, 34, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of driving with an expired registration.