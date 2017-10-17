IN CANAAN, Monday at 12:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on Savage Street.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bates Drive.

11:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.

Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:44 a.m., mischief was reported on Ash Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 5:16 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:57 p.m., theft was reported at Messalonskee High School.

Tuesday at 5:58 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., vandalism was reported on Cross Street.

5:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Tuesday at 2:27 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

8:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

8:16 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:56 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

12:08 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

1:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.

1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

1:44 p.m., theft was reported at Domino’s Pizza on Elm Street.

2:24 p.m., theft was reported at Head of Falls.

2:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:47 p.m., theft was reported on Alden Street.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mitchell Road.

3:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

4:14 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.

4:14 p.m., a drug offense was reported on College Avenue.

4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

5:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on Wilkes Street.

5:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:55 p.m., a report of a burglary led to an arrest on Gray Street.

6:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Spruce Street.

7:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

9:07 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Elm Street.

Tuesday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 1:42 a.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Christina Gilputbick, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of driving after a suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:01 p.m., Katherine Anne Strysko, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:35 p.m., Zachariah Bertrom Mountain, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

6:22 p.m., Shannon P. Estes, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

7:10 p.m., Daniel Ashley Groover, 43, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:23 p.m., Bonny Sue Gilmore, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of failure to provide a correct name and driving after a suspension.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:28 a.m., Dede Ann Reynolds-Kasevich, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest as well as three warrants.

Tuesday at 2 a.m., Tony James Flidden, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:09 p.m., Eric D. Dillingham, 47, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:34 p.m., Celynn D. Smyth, 34, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of driving with an expired registration.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.