NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a mountain biker has died after he went out riding with friends for several hours.

The department says 58-year-old Robert Summa, of North Berwick, Maine, was found by a member of the group on a trail near an area called Pudding Pond in North Conway at about 1 p.m. Sunday. After phoning 911, the caller performed CPR on Summa until medical personnel responded.

Members of the North Conway Fire and Rescue agency tried to treat Summa, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

