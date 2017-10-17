An Old Orchard Beach man was arrested Monday after he allegedly punched and choked his pregnant girlfriend.

Capt. David Hemingway of the Old Orchard Beach Police Department said Justin Murphy, 24, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person – a Class A felony.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Old Orchard Beach around 6:55 a.m. Monday to investigate the report of a domestic disturbance, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers interviewed the 22-year-old victim, who told them that Murphy struck her several times and choked her during an argument before he fled from their home.

A statewide bulletin was issued by Old Orchard Beach police. Murphy was caught in Portland by city police around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Murphy was transported to the York County Jail, where he was being held without bail Tuesday night. He is scheduled to make a court appearance via video on Wednesday afternoon.

