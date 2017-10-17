The Oakland Transfer Station has partnered with Electronics End LLC to provide a one day only electronic recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Televisions, monitors, computers, printers, stereos, gaming consoles and other devices can be dropped off for no charge. Nearly anything that plugs into a wall will be accepted for free with the exception of large household appliances, floor model copiers and freon containing devices. These items will be accepted with normal fees applied.

The event is open to all Oakland residents, businesses should call ahead for restrictions.

For more information, call 465-4732 or email [email protected].

