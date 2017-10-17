SANDWICH, Mass. — Two celebrity-named harbor seal pups that were rescued in Maine earlier this year have been rehabilitated and set free on a Massachusetts beach.

“Giseal Bündchen” and “Sealonardo DiCaprio” were released Tuesday on Scusset Beach on Cape Cod by workers at the nonprofit National Marine Life Center. Video shows the seals making their way toward the water after being set free from their cages.

Giseal, named after supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was taken to the rehabilitation center on Buzzards Bay after it was found abandoned by its mother on Chebeague Island in June. Sealonardo, named after Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, was rescued on Great Spruce Head Island in May.

The pups were taught to swim and eat fish.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.