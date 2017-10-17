SKOWHEGAN — Julia Steeves scored five goals to lead Skowhegan past Edward Little 11-0 in a Class A North quarterfinal field hockey game Tuesday.

Alexis Michonski added two goals for Skowhegan (14-1-0) while Maliea Kelso had a goal and three assists. Hannah McKenney, Emily Reichenbach and Kayla Furbush rounded out the goal scoring. Leah Savage stopped four shots in the cage.

Elise Syphers made 34 saves for the Eddies (5-10-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

WINSLOW 2, MARANACOOK 0: Ashley Quirion and Alexa Petrovic each scored a goal to lead the host Black Raiders to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win.

Paige Trask and Katie Doughty had an assist apiece for Winslow (11-2-1) and Broghan Gagnon stopped two shots in net.

Skyeler Webb made seven saves for Maranacook (6-4-4).

RICHMOND 6, BUCKFIELD 0: Caitlin Kendrick had a hat trick and an assist to pace the Bobcats in Richmond.

Destiny Anair, Emily Snowden and Ashley Brown each scored a goal for Richmond (9-3-2) while Sydney Tilton stopped two shots in net.

Cara Merrill made 12 saves for Buckfield (7-5-2).

BOYS SOCCER

LAWRENCE 5, NOKOMIS 3: Izak Collins scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC win over the Warriors in Fairfield.

Sam Craig had a goal and an assists, while Alex Owens and Jackson Dudley each had a goal for Lawrence (2-11-1). Cody Bickford added an assist for the Bulldogs.

Ian Simpson had two goals for Nokomis (0-14-0), while Nick Shaw added a goal.

