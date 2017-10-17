South Portland officials flipped several large switches Tuesday morning and activated the city’s new solar array.

Portland-based ReVision Energy installed the 2,944 photovoltaic panels on the city’s 34-acre former landfill, which is behind the solid-waste transfer station and the public services facility that’s being built at 929 Highland Ave. ReVision project manager Josh Baston said it’s the largest municipal solar array in the state, expected to generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year, roughly 12 percent of the electricity used by the city’s municipal and school buildings.

