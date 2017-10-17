The annual Mid-Coast Audubon birdseed sale fundraiser is ongoing through Nov. 6. Proceeds will help the local Audubon chapter provide many free educational programs throughout the year.

The following variety is available for sale: sunflower meaties (hulled) $26 for 25 pounds, $45 for 50 pounds; black oil sunflower seed cost $16 for 20 pounds, $29 for 40 pounds; thistle (nyger) $10 per 5 pounds; and suet is available for $2 each.

Pre-ordered seed will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Plants Unlimited, U.S. Route 1 in Rockport.

Mid-Coast Audubon members live from Edgecomb to Belfast, and inland to Augusta. Throughout the year free programs are presented in Camden, Tenant’s Harbor, Rockland, Damariscotta and beyond. There are numerous field trips to see birds and learn about the natural history of Maine.

Orders must be placed no later than Nov. 6. Send a check made out to Mid-Coast Audubon to “Seedsale Sue,” 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551.

For more information, email [email protected], subject BIRDSEED, or visit midcoastaudubon.org.

