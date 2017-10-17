DURHAM, N.H. – The University of New Hampshire is hosting the annual Black New England Conference this weekend.

The Portsmouth Herald reports UNH will host the 11th annual conference Friday and Saturday. Each year, conference participants convene to share academic work about black experiences in New England. The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the Center for New England Culture organize the event.

“Science and Engineering of Race” is this year’s theme. Conference presenters will examine the “construction” of race in America along with its wide-ranging sociopolitical effects.

Black Heritage Trail executive director JerriAnne Boggis says this year’s conference is especially important because of the “current climate of tension and division along the race line.” Boggis hopes to “address the legacy of discrimination and confront the socially constructed notion of racial categories.”

