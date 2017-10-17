DURHAM — Authorities said the woman killed Monday in a head-on crash on Route 136 was accompanied by her husband, who remains in critical condition.

Destiny Dallavilla, 25, of Turner, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima sedan northbound on Route 136, which is Royalsborough Road, when her car crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2017 GMC pickup truck driven by Henry Hudson Jr., 70, of Harrison.

Dallavilla died at the scene, according to a statement from Lt. Glenn Holt at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband, Jonathan Dallavilla, 30, also of Turner, was a passenger in the car. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was listed in critical condition.

The couple had been recently married.

The couple were extricated by Durham Fire and Rescue crews.

Hudson was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Dallavillas’ car had been in a line of other vehicles before it crossed into the lane of the oncoming truck.

Maine State Police performed the accident reconstruction. Both vehicles were impounded. Route 136 was closed to traffic for several hours after the accident.

