AUBURN — Police cite inattention and speed as factors in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Washington Street.

Cody Jacques, 21, of Westbrook was driving a 2018 Honda Civic in the northbound lane and didn’t notice the Freightliner tractor-trailer stopped in the left lane waiting to turn left into Ness Oil, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Jason Moen.

The Civic struck the back of the tractor-trailer and then collided with a 1989 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Colby Hunter, 24, of Auburn, wrote Moen.

Jacques was killed instantly, and a passenger in the Civic, Shaylynn Weishar, 23, of Westbrook, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Moen.

The tractor-trailer driver, Greg Mardon, 59, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hunter were not injured in the crash, according to Moen.

Maine State Police and Lewiston police assisted Auburn police in the crash investigation.

