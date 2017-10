Officials are seeking the driver of a car who drove off the road in Lebanon Tuesday night and left the scene.

According to a Facebook post from Lebanon Fire and EMS, the one-car accident occurred around 255 West Lebanon Road after the vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

A thermal camera was used to scan the scene of the accident, but officials did not find the driver, and said he or she had presumably left.

