LIVERMORE FALLS — A woman and two young children escaped from a fire that started near a wood stove Wednesday morning in a mobile home at 7 Laurel Lane, off Route 106.

About 25 firefighters from six departments assisted at the fire, reported at 7:50 a.m. in the Pine Ridge Loop Mobile Home Park.

Erin Dyke, 21, got a 1-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and pets out of the home safely. Dyke’s fiance, Joshua Lola, 26, who owns the home, had loaded the wood stove about 4:30 a.m. before leaving for work, Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV said.

The fire, which started around the wood stove, was ruled accidental, he said.

Lola, who does construction concrete work for Concrete Craftsman, was in Sanford working on a new high school when the fire broke out.

“We’re shooken up. We just don’t know what to do,” he said. “I lost everything. Everything I ever worked for was in that house — all my kids’ clothes. Erin was able to get everyone out safely.”

The children, Lola and Dyke lost their home, belongings and clothes. They are staying with his father in Livermore Falls until they can figure out what to do, Lola said.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Livermore Falls police Officer Darian Nadeau said he used his cruiser’s fire extinguisher twice to try to put out the fire. Lola’s father also sprayed a fire extinguisher from the doorway, but to no avail.

Ammunition started to go off after everyone was outside. Nadeau said he moved everyone back a safe distance from the burning home.

The ammunition firing had subsided when firefighters arrived, Hastings said.

Livermore Falls firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Fayette, Jay, Leeds, Livermore and Wayne. A NorthStar EMS ambulance crew was also at the scene.

Hastings said the family had no insurance.

Neighbor Kristianna Roberts said neighbors gave Dyke a blanket with which to cover herself and the children.

“It is so sad,” Roberts said, as her voice caught.

Anyone wishing to help the family can contact Lola at 754-7256.

