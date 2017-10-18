Phoebe Payne, K-12 music teacher at Forest Hills School in Jackman, was given the opportunity to perform in New York City’s Times Square this past summer. She attended the annual Summer Music Teacher Educator’s Workshop July 19-22, hosted by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, according to a news release from the school.

In addition to exchanging best practices with peers, and attending sessions on ensemble instruction and classroom strategies, participants were able to work with the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.

The highlight of the week came when the educators attending were called upon for a “pop-up” performance in Times Square, led by conductor Marin Alsop. The event took place July 22. Payne performed on the cello for this concert.

“Carnegie Hall is deeply committed to providing students across the country with access to a high-quality music education, and we believe the single most powerful tool in making that happen is a motivated, skilled, and well-supported music teacher,” said Sarah Johnson, director of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, according to the release.

“In this year’s session, centered around the theme Dare to Create, we will be expanding the Music Educators Workshop, allowing us to have a greater impact by providing more teachers with the resources needed to teach effectively and thoughtfully. We hope that participating teachers will return home inspired and ready to implement what they have learned in their classrooms, deepening the experience of countless young musicians.”

Payne has been teaching music for 48 years, the past nine have been at the Forest Hills school district.

