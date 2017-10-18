WILTON — A local teenager was charged with taking more than $21,000 in cash and checks Monday from the Town Office, police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Tuesday.
Police recovered all but $51 of the $2,800 in cash and a stack of checks valued at $18,900, she said. The 17-year-old apparently saw an opportunity to take the money just before the close of business, she said.
Wilton police Officer Ethan Kyes charged the teen with theft.
Wilcox declined to give further details while the investigation continues.
The teen must report to a Juvenile Community Corrections officer and Juvenile Court, she said.
Security measures at the Town Office are being reviewed, Wilcox said.