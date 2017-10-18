AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a request for assistance from a Chamberlain Street caller.

1:31 p.m., a Water Street caller reported criminal threatening.

5:41 p.m., a caller from Anthony Avenue reported terrorizing.

CHINA

Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., one person was arrested on unspecified charges following a report from a Windsor Road caller.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., a Spring Street caller reported terrorizing.

9:34 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons charging him with unauthorized taking or transfer as a result of a follow-up investigation on Water Street.

Wednesday at 1:06 a.m., one person was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

2:11 a.m., an Academy Street caller reported suspicious activity.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 9:43 p.m., a High Street caller reported an animal problem.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., Andrew Paul Bilodeau, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a Kennebec County warrant and on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release. The arrest followed a report of a disabled motor vehicle at Cony Street and Calumet Bridge at Old Fort Western.

