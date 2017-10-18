AUGUSTA — The League of Women Voters of Maine Education Fund has released its 10th Easy-to-Read Voter Guide for the 2017 election. This year’s guide covers four statewide referendum questions that will be decided by voters on Nov. 7, according to a news release Jill Ward, president of the League of Women Voters of Maine Education Fund.

Written in easy-to-understand language, the guide is nonpartisan and does not promote any candidate, platform or position on the ballot. This year, there are no statewide candidate elections, and the state ballot will consist of four ballot questions. Questions 1 and 2 are citizen initiatives to create new laws, Question 3 is a bond issue to borrow money, and Question 4 is a request to amend Maine’s Constitution.

The four questions are stated in the full text that will appear on the ballot followed by a short discussion of what each question means and the arguments both for and against the question. The guide also includes general information about voting in Maine, including who can vote, how to register, how to vote absentee, and where to vote on Election Day.

“Over the last decade we have provided Maine voters with easily accessible, nonpartisan information about what will appear on the statewide ballot on Election Day, and we are pleased to be able to continue that service and tradition this year,” said Ward in the release. “We encourage Maine voters of all stripes to use and share the guide so that all our citizens have the information they need to exercise their right to vote.”

This year the guide be viewed and downloaded at lwvme.org/guide.html.

The League of Women Voters of Maine Education Fund is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, public policy education organization, which builds citizen participation in the democratic process, studies key community issues at all government levels in an unbiased manner, and enables people to seek positive solutions to public policy issues through education and conflict management, according to the release.

