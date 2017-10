IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 5:39 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Park Avenue.

8:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

11:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

Wednesday at 12:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

10:26 a.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

1:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

1:45 p.m., vandalism was reported on Currier Road.

6:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

Wednesday at 5:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:39 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pennell Street.

12:18 p.m., a scam was reported on Oak Pond Road.

12:47 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

1:25 p.m., a scam was reported on Elm Street.

2:51 p.m., a scam was reported on Stevens Road.

3:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bailey Street.

6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday at 8:39 a.m., vandalism was reported on Beauford Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported in The Concourse.

2:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

3:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

6:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Crestwood Drive.

6:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

6:56 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Wednesday at 12:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

1:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

2:58 a.m., theft was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:54 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on South Garand Street.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street.

Wednesday at 1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marie Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, Robert Curtiss Jr., 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of driving without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., Jodie June Nadeau, 22, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, as well as a probation hold.

Wednesday at 8:07 a.m., Robert William Bernier, 49, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 3:02 p.m., Mark John Panico, 60, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

