FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue wasted little time in reminding sixth-seeded Bangor that it was in for another long afternoon in their Class A North quarterfinal matchup Wednesday.

The third-seeded Cougars scored twice in the first four minutes and six times in the first half en route to an 8-0 victory.

The win sets up a rematch for Mt. Blue (12-3) against No. 2 Messalonskee in a semifinal game scheduled for Friday at Thomas College. The teams split a pair of regular-season games. Bangor concludes its season at 7-7-1.

After dropping its first two games of the regular season, Mt. Blue took out its frustration against Bangor with a 15-0 win. Wednesday’s score wasn’t as lopsided but it could have been if not for an 18-save performance from Rams goalie Kahia Maheux.

“I just really hope we take this offense and bring it into our game against Messalonskee,” said Hannah Minns, who scored three goals and added two assists. “We had a lot of 1 v 1s today and we need to execute those on Friday.”

Minns scored twice in the first half, getting her first goal just 45 seconds into the game off an assist from Molly Harmon. Samantha Ellis and Gracie Foss executed a nice give-and-go off a penalty corner three minutes later with Ellis getting the score.

“That’s a corner we’ve been practicing for awhile and we finally executed it today,” Ellis said.

Adelle Foss scored three times for the Cougars in the first half, once off a penalty corner. Minns and Ellis Pelletier added second-half goals.

The Cougars out-shot the Rams 27-0 and enjoyed an 18-1 advantage in penalty corners.

“It’s really, really exciting to play Mt. Blue,” Bangor coach Kasey Danforth said. “They are spectacular and very well coached. And it is something we (hope) to be.”

The Cougars had more shots (15) and corners (10) in the second half as they peppered Maheux with shots. Pelletier and Minns scored in the first seven minutes as Mt. Blue coach Jody Harmon substituted freely.

“A win’s a win,” Harmon said. “Everyone got a chance to play. We got a lot of chances on corners. We actually executed some corners, we should have had more, and we had a lot of good passing.”

Ellis and Rebecca Harmon controlled the action at midfield with Ellis playing offensive mid and Harmon defensive mid.

“They have to do a lot of running but they’re both really focused on team play and getting the ball to where it needs to be,” Coach Harmon said. “They’ve both been consistent all season long.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.