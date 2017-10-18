Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Bucksport.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Wednesday that state police investigate the deaths of all children under 3 years of age.

“Simply because we are investigating does not mean foul play is considered,” McCausland said.

Maine Medical Examiner spokesman Mark Belserene said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. He said most child deaths require additional tests so the results may not be available for a week or more.

The death was reported Wednesday morning at a home on Central Street.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.