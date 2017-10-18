President George H.W. Bush is donating the patriotic socks he wore at this year’s Super Bowl 51 to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland’s Harvest Ball Friday.

The colorful socks will be auctioned off, along with a photo of his Super Bowl appearance with former first lady Barbara Bush, at the Harvest Ball, which funds Harvest, the magazine of the Diocese of Portland. The photo is autographed by both Bushes.

Bush performed the Super Bowl’s ceremonial coin toss in February before the opening kickoff of the game, in which the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime. It was the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl win.

The winning bidder will also receive a personalized letter of congratulations from Bush.

