Re: “Mt. Ararat, Cony high schools probing alleged racial incident during soccer game” (Oct. 11):

As a player on and captain of the Mt. Ararat boys’ varsity soccer team, I am disappointed to be associated with racism.

Racism and discrimination within sports are serious problems in the U.S. right now. Our team is deeply saddened to hear about the comments of one or two people associated with our team and our school. On behalf of Mt. Ararat soccer, I would like to sincerely apologize to the players and coaches of Cony High School as well as the entire sporting community.

This does not reflect our values as a team or as a school. We respect all people no matter their race, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation. We stand against discrimination, and the comments of a couple individuals do not represent our team or our school.

Max Spelke

Topsham

