STRONG — An early morning fire in Strong Wednesday was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The lamp, which was being used to warm chickens in a barn, was likely too close to combustibles, according to Sgt. Joel Davis, sparking a fire at about 3 a.m.

The barn on 100 North Main St. was destroyed, but Davis said the single-family home adjacent to it was saved by firefighters. He didn’t know whether the owners were insured.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire.

A phone call seeking more information about the fire from the local fire department was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.