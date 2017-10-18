STRONG — An early morning fire in Strong Wednesday was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The lamp, which was being used to warm chickens in a barn, was likely too close to combustibles, according to Sgt. Joel Davis, sparking a fire at about 3 a.m.
The barn on 100 North Main St. was destroyed, but Davis said the single-family home adjacent to it was saved by firefighters. He didn’t know whether the owners were insured.
There were no reports of injuries from the fire.
A phone call seeking more information about the fire from the local fire department was not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.
Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239
Twitter: @madelinestamour