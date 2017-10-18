FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The wife of Patriots rookie Harvey Langi posted an emotional video from a local hospital this week. On Cassidy Langi’s social media page, she writes about the car accident that hospitalized both her and her husband, a rookie linebacker.

“Friday the 13, 2017 was date night for Harv and I On our way home we stopped at the light to turn to our house, when all of a sudden a SUV rammed straight into us,” Cassidy Langi wrote. “I completely blacked out and don’t remember anything, while Harvey remembers seeing me, his wife, laying lifeless and gushing blood. It’s been 3 days since that moment and we were finally reunited.”

The video shows Harvey Langi walking into his wife hospital room with the aid of crutches. Patriots safety Jordan Richards can be seen in the background as the linebacker, with two braces on his legs, slowly makes his way to his wife.

After the accident, Langi and his wife were taken to separate hospitals, but have since reunited.

