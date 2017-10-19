A long haul trucker from Bath was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child that occurred more than 20 years ago.

David Miller, 54, of Bath was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland by Judge D. Brock Hornby, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition to the prison sentence, Hornby ordered Miller to serve five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the charge of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual abuse. Miller pleaded guilty to the charge on June 1.

Court records show that during the summer of 1995, Miller, who was 33 at the time, was working as a long haul truck driver for a company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In June and July, Miller took a 13-year-old girl with him on two trips.

In 2015, the FBI began an investigation after Miller’s daughter saw a photograph on Facebook showing a 5-year-old girl sitting on Miller’s lap. FBI agents interviewed Miller in Flint, Michigan one year ago and he admitted to the crimes from 1995.

The investigation was conducted by the Bath Police Department, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the offices of the FBI in Portland, Boston and Detroit.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.