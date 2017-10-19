SAO PAULO — Prosecutors in Brazil’s largest city opened an inquiry Thursday into the mayor’s plan to offer school meals with pellets made of reprocessed food.

The investigation comes amid a growing outcry over the pellets, which Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria says will help improve nutrition for poor children.

The pellets are made of dehydrated leftovers and resemble popcorn. Some are mixed into other foods, like cakes, while others can be eaten directly. Doria did not specify which kind would go to schools.

Prosecutor Jose Carlos Bonilha told The Associated Press that officials had requested data and tests on the pellets to determine their nutritional value.

