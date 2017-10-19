Nine million children in the United States are in danger of losing health insurance. On Sept. 30 Congress allowed funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program program, or CHIP, to expire, even though it has bipartisan support. The Children’s Health Insurance Program was created in 1997 to allow increased affordable health insurance for working families

not qualifying for Medicaid. In Maine more than 23,000 children are at risk of losing coverage.

Unless Congress moves to reinstate funding in a timely manner, there will be real consequences. Several states estimate that they will run out of funds before the end of the year and will be compelled to drop coverage. The administrative burden and the incredible anxiety for families (especially children with chronic conditions needing frequent care) created by congressional feet dragging should not be discounted and requires urgent action.

The Maine Chapter of the AAP strongly encourages our congressional delegation to push for an urgent resolution of this matter. Our children’s lives are at stake.

Deborah Hagler, M.D.

pediatrician, Mid Coast Hospital

vice president, Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Harpswell

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.