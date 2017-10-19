The halfway point of the season was a chance for the Colby College football team to catch its breath and hit the reset button. While the Mules are 0-5, there remaining four games on their schedule — Hamilton, Bates, Tufts, and Bowdoin — are against teams that are a combined 4-16.

“We had a great week of practice. It was fall break, so the guys didn’t have classes Monday or Tuesday. We were able to have a lot of meetings, walk throughs, just a little more relaxed approach at the beginning of the week, as far as the hustle and bustle of our kids’ daily schedule,” Colby head coach Jonathan Michaeles said.

During Thursday’s practice at Alfond Stadium, the Mules worked out while music played over the PA system.

“It’s a beautiful night, get a little music going, and these guys seemed to respond,” Michaeles said.

This week, the Mules make the longest road trip in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, playing at Hamilton College (1-4). It’s approximately 450 miles one way from Colby’s Waterville campus to Hamilton in Clinton, N.Y. The team planned to hit the road Friday morning, with a stop in Springfield, Mass. for lunch and a quick practice before finishing the long trip. The Continentals are coming off their first win of the season, 28-7 over Bowdoin.

“We’ll practice halfway there and have lunch, get to run around a little bit, get some good food,” Michaeles said. “We’re excited. It’s a big opportunity. They just got a big win, and it’s going to be a great game.”

• • •

After improving to 5-1 with a 49-0 win over Castleton Saturday, Husson climbed to No. 7 in the latest New England Division III football poll. Previously, the Eagles had been ranked ninth in the region.

At 3-0 in Eastern Collegiate Football Conference play, Husson is alone in first place in the league. This weekend, the Eagles make the longest road trip of the season, when they go to Washington, D.C. to play Gallaudet (2-4, 2-1 ECFC).

The Eagles defense has been outstanding, allowing more than 17 points in a game just once. Husson is ranked 11th in the nation in total defense, giving up 237.8 yards per game. Against the rush, Husson is 33rd in the nation, allowing 90.8 yards per game. Against the pass, Husson is ranked 26th, allowing 147 yards per game. Husson’s 12 interceptions is 12th best in the nation. The Eagles have allowed just 74 first downs in six gamnes, good for 11th-best in the country.

Husson’s plus-12 turnover margin is fourth in the nation.

• • •

Winslow High graduate Alec Clark received national recognition for his 16 tackle effort last week in Maine Maritime Academy’s 34-16 win over Coast Guard. Clark was named to D3football.com’s Team of the Week at defensive tackle.

Clark’s 16 tackles included nine solo stops and a sack. The 16 tackles ties Clark for fourth all-time in MMA football history for tackles in a game.

A sophomore, Clark his tied for second on the Mariners with 48 tackles on the season. Now 1-5, Maine Maritime plays at Norwich Saturday.

