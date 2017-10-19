HALLOWELL — Harlow Gallery will present a series of three exhibitions showcasing artwork from CSA II: Community Supporting Arts in which participating artists have been visiting partner farms regularly since January, at the start of the 2017 growing season, creating art inspired by their farmer’s lives, work, and landscape.

The resulting body of artwork will be on view at Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St. in Hallowell, Oct. 27 through Dec. 2 with an opening reception scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

"Bovine Hierarchy," ceramic sculptures by Dylan Gifford. "Wise Guys," film photograph by Karen Merritt. "Rake Them Seeds," woodcut print by Anna O'Sullivan.

Participating artists and farms are: Ingrid Ellison of Camden (paired with Hope’s Edge Farm), Helene Farrar of Manchester (paired with Farmer Kev’s), Dylan Gifford of Kents Hill (paired with Wholesome Holmstead), Karen Merritt of Portland (paired with Crystal Spring Farm), Anna O’Sullivan of Portland (paired with The FarmME), Tim Ouillette of Portland (paired with Hancock Family Farm), Tyson Pease of Gardiner (paired with Tender Soles Farm), Alyssa Phanitdasack of Portland (paired with Sheepscot General Farm and Store), Jessica Rhoades of Thomaston (paired with Whatley Farm), Susan Bartlett Rice of Walpole (paired with Tarbox Farm), Nicholas Runco of Oakland (paired with KVCC CSA), Kris Sader of Orono (paired with Ripley Farm), and Rebecca May Verrill of Portland (paired with Frith Farm).

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

